St. Joseph, MO Area Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Above average temperatures will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area late this afternoon in the early evening giving us the chance for a few showers and storms. A few isolated showers and storms have developed ahead of the front and could give us the chance for rain late this morning as well. Winds will be breezy today from the south ahead of our cold front. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will be much cooler for the rest of the week. Highs will be below average in the 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.

