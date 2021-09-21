City leaders discuss bike trail shuttle service

Cooler temperatures have settled into the area this morning with a few isolated areas of light rain. This rain should move out of the area through the rest of the morning with gradually clearing skies. This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs only making it into the lower 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the rest of the work week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the lower 80s by Sunday into next week. Rain chances look to stay minimal over the next seven days.

