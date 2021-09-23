Thousands of Buchanan County vaccinations miscounted in state's report

It’s another cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. This afternoon we will warm up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.

