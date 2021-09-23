Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New Construction

Dr. Christopher Kelts joins us to talk about the new St. Joseph symphony season

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 6:57 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 6:57 PM
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Atchison
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
It was another cool start this morning with temperatures starting out in the lower 40s. This afternoon we warmed up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories