Football 2 Night Week #5 Part II

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 11:44 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 11:44 PM
St. Joseph
51° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
