Out Of The Darkness walk returns to St. Joseph Sunday

Above average temperatures are set to continue today with high climbing into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain on the breezy side again today with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will stay on the warm side on Tuesday with highs making a run for the 90s. A more unsettled weather pattern will arrive by mid week with increasing rain chances. Cooler temperatures will also settle back into the area mid week with highs back around average by Friday. Some scattered rain chances look to linger through the weekend.

