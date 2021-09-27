Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Three alternatives for I-229 double-decker bridge

Three alternatives for I-229 double-decker bridge

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 9:02 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 9:02 PM
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Atchison
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Clear and calm conditions will continue into this evening with lows falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday will be another warm and sunny day with highs making a run towards the 90s. A few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will start to cool down on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. 70s look to return on Thursday and last through the weekend. Rain chances also look to linger through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories