Clear
Rain chances Wednesday

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 3:26 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 3:26 PM
St. Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm and breezy conditions continued today with highs making a run for the 90s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Slightly cooler weather will start to push into the area on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will start to ramp up on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered rain chances will continue on Friday through the weekend as highs remain in the 70s.
