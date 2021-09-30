MWSU announces partnership with Family Guidance Center to address mental health

A few isolated showers have moved through northern Missouri this morning into Iowa. Rain chances will be very scattered throughout the rest of the day, but the best chance will be during the late afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will continue to slightly cool down today with highs in the upper 70s. Much of the same is expected on Friday and Saturday with isolated to scattered showers off and on. Temperatures will continue to be seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will start to slowly dry out on Sunday into next week as temperature continues to cool into the lower 70s.

