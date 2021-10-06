Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missouri executes Ernest Johnson for 1994 triple murder

Ernest Johnson, 61, was executed by the state of Missouri on Tuesday for a triple murder in 1994.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 9:06 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 9:06 AM
St. Joseph
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Fall like conditions look to continue today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible today, mainly east of I-35. A few sprinkles will be possible again on Thursday morning, but overall most of the day will dry with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the 80s. Warm conditions will continue on Saturday with a breezy southerly wind. A cold front will arrive Sunday bringing cooler weather and rain chances that will continue into Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories