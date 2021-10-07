Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

80's back for Friday

80's back for Friday

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 4:10 PM
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Today we will have gradually clearing skies with sunshine returning late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 70s. Similar to yesterday, most of the day will be dry but a few sprinkles can not be ruled out. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will become breezy from the south on Saturday pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday giving us some scattered rain chances late Sunday night. Rain chances will increase on Monday as temperatures cool into the lower 70s. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday with another rain chance returning Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories