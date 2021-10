Today ended up being pleasant with cloudy skies keeping us from warming into the 90s. Tonight will be breezy and cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. The clouds will stick around through Sunday with rain chances moving in during the early evening hours, but a better rain chance will arrive Monday. Showers on Monday will mainly be for the first half of the day. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday but will start to increase again on Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

