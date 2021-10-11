Clear
Sunshine moves back in on Tuesday

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 3:30 PM
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
A few showers will still be possible later on this afternoon into this evening but they will be scattered. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with high only making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunny and dry conditions will take over on Tuesday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances will continue mainly for the first half of the day Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will be possible again late Thursday into Friday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s through the end of the week into the weekend.
