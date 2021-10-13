First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Kansas City Ks. for Hispanic Heritage Month

Scattered storms will move through the area this morning as a cold front approaches the area. A few strong to possible severe storms will be possible early this morning with gusty winds as the primary threat. Conditions will start to clear out mid morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A bit calmer conditions will move into the area for the end of the work week. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Thursday night into Friday morning. Conditions look to dry out for the weekend.

