Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A colder end to the week

A colder end to the week

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 3:36 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 3:36 PM
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
Seasonal and sunny weather today with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will start to build into the area tonight with rain chances increasing after 10 pm. Scattered showers will continue overnight and through the morning hours on Friday. Skies will gradually clear Friday afternoon giving way to sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday. Temperatures will remain seasonal this weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories