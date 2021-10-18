(#2) Northwest visits Washburn

Temperatures today will be a bit above average with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Warm and sunny conditions will remain on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday giving us the chance for a few light showers Wednesday morning. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances look to increase by the end of the weekend.

