Social welfare board hosts fundraiser

Temperatures will remain slightly above average today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also remain on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will start to calm down this evening. A weak cold front will move overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few light showers, however most areas will stay dry. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the 60s. Rain chances look to increase by late Saturday night into Sunday.

