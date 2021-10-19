Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

City council to re-zone Riverfront area for Master Plan

In 2019, the city council passed a plan to revitalize the Riverfront area over 365 acres that will bring entertainment, shops, tourism and much more along the Missouri River in St. Joseph.

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 9:14 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 9:14 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Atchison
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Temperatures will remain slightly above average today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also remain on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will start to calm down this evening. A weak cold front will move overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few light showers, however most areas will stay dry. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the 60s. Rain chances look to increase by late Saturday night into Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories