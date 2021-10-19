Slightly cooler on Wednesday

Clouds will slowly build into the area late tonight as a cold front approaches the area. A few areas of sprinkles could develop overnight as the front approaches. The front will move through tomorrow morning into the afternoon bringing some slightly cooler temperatures. Most of tomorrow will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs will be in the 60s throughout the rest of the work week with dry and sunny conditions. Rain chances will start to increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s to start next week.

