Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Statewide winter weather drill set for Thursday

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold its annual winter operations drill on Thursday, October 21st.

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 11:08 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 11:08 AM
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Temperatures are sitting in the mid 40s this morning thanks to the cold front that moved through our area yesterday. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts out of the northwest around 25 mph. Temperature will stay in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase late Saturday night into Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible. Conditions look to dry out on Monday but rain chances return to the forecast mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories