"Cup of Joe" highlights area women entrepreneurs and business owners

Temperatures are sitting in the mid 40s this morning thanks to the cold front that moved through our area yesterday. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts out of the northwest around 25 mph. Temperature will stay in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase late Saturday night into Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible. Conditions look to dry out on Monday but rain chances return to the forecast mid week.

