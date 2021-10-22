Clear
BREAKING NEWS 3 juveniles arrested following multiple online school threats Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Annual Drug Take-Back being held Saturday

Annual Drug Take-Back being held Saturday

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 6:42 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 6:42 PM
St. Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Atchison
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Patchy dense fog is also across the area this morning. Sunshine and mild temperatures will take over this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will start off dry and sunny with temperatures warming back into the mid 60s. Late Saturday into Sunday shower and thunderstorm chances return. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Several fronts will move through the area next week giving us roller coaster temperatures. Next week looks to start off dry but rain chances will return by mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories