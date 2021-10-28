Looking out for candy laced with marijuana

Widespread rain is set to continue today with moderate to heavy rain possible at times. Temperatures will remain fairly constant today in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be breezy today with gusts up to 35 mph. Rain will slowly start to exit the area overnight into Friday morning. Clouds will linger through the day on Friday with a very breezly northerly wind gusting up to 40 mph. Sunshine will return again on Saturday helping temperatures back into the lower 60s. Dry conditions will continue on Halloween. Rain chances look to return Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures cool into the 40s.

