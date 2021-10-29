Rain exits the area today

Rain is lingering around the area this morning and will slowly exit the area over the next few hours. Clouds will stick around today with highs warming into the mid 50s. Winds will also remain breezy today with gusts up to 35 mph out of the north. Sunshine will return this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.Morning lows will be hovering close to freezing Saturday morning. A Frost Advisory will be in effect through 9 AM. Another cold front will move through our area Sunday bringing us a few isolated rain chances to start next week as well as some cooler temperatures.

Radar Temperatures Alerts