Domestic Violence survivor plans to open bakery, employ other victims

“I saw those women come in and just how broken they were. Most of them will go back to that situation because they don’t have financial stability or somewhere else to go," Nicole Allen, Owner of Sugar High Bakery said.

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 6:34 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 6:34 PM
