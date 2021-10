Halloween weekend started out pleasant today with temperatures in the mid 60s and lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be much cooler due to a cold front making its way though the area, giving us chilling highs in the 50s for Halloween. Tonight and tomorrow will both be fairly breezy with wind gusts up to 30mph. Rain chances return on Monday with showers possible in the afternoon. Conditions for the rest of the week will be cooler than normal with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

