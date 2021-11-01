St. Joseph man seriously hurt after accident on Route K

Scattered light rain showers are likely through the morning and afternoon hours today. A few flurries will be possible in extreme northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas today. Rain will start to taper off later this afternoon as clouds continue. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 40s today. Sunshine will return on Tuesday helping temperatures back into the upper 40s. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for the rest of the work into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm with high back in the 50s by the weekend.

