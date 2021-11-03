Savannah tax proposal for schools voted down yet again

Temperatures are on the cold side again this morning with lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Today will be very similar to yesterday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures warming into the upper 40s. Winds will remain on the calm side again out of the south. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm throughout the rest of the week as sunny and dry weather continues. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s by the time we get to the weekend. Mild and dry weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.

Radar Temperatures Alerts