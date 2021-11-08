SJFD responds to "Historic" structure fire Sunday

Above average temperatures are set to continue today with highs making a run for the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to build back into the area Tuesday as a cold front slowly approaches the area. A few sprinkles can not be ruled out as this cold stalls in our area. A better chance for rain will return Wednesday afternoon into the evening as the cold front finally moves through the area. Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue through the weekend.

