Police identify victim from fatal shooting Friday night

Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the lower 60s. Winds will stay on the lighter side for today. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with the chance for a few areas of patchy drizzle. Rain chances will slowly increase through the day Wednesday with the heaviest rain falling in the late afternoon and evening hours. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday night into Thursday putting an end to the rain. Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.

