Rehabilitation center breaks ground in Elwood

Cloudy skies continue this morning with temperatures hanging out in the mid to upper 50s. The first half of the day for the most part will end up dry. A few areas of light rain and drizzle can not be ruled out. A better chance for rain will move in this afternoon into this evening as a cold front finally moves through the area. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. A thunderstorm or two could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday before falling into the 40s on Friday through the weekend.

Radar Temperatures Alerts