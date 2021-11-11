A cool and sunny Veterans Day ahead

Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will have sunny and cool conditions with highs warming into the mid 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will continue to pick up on Friday with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will also be cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Dry weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up next week.

