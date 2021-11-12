Anonymous donor pays for all veteran meals at café in Savannah

Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Very breezy winds from the north are giving us wind chills in the 20s this morning. Today we will have increasing clouds with wind gusts out of the northwest up to 40 mph. That northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day. A few flurries will be possible throughout the day. Winds will start to calm down on Saturday with the return of sunshine. Winds will start to pick up on Sunday as a weak disturbance moves through. A few sprinkles and light showers will be possible through the morning hours. Conditions look to dry out to start next week.

