It was a chilly start to the weekend, but today we saw more seasonable temperatures in the low 50s and pleasant conditions. Tonight, lows will be in the upper 30s with a light wind from the south. Tomorrow we can expect much warmer temperatures in the mid 60s with gusty winds up to 20 mph. The rest of the week looks to be relatively mild with temperatures warming up through Tuesday and then cooling down again for the second half of the week.

