Missouri Western reinstates mask ordinance

Winds are on the calm side this morning, but they will pick up this afternoon from the south helping temperatures make a run for the 70s. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 mph. Today will remain sunny and dry. Clouds will move into the area overnight as a cold front approaches the area. A few sprinkles will be possible before 5 AM due to the cold front. The rest of Wednesday will be breezy and cool with highs in the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.

Radar Temperatures Alerts