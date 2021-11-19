Two MoDOT workers killed in St. Louis crash

Clear skies across the area this morning with cool temperatures. Today we will have increasing clouds with temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Winds will also be on the breezy side with wind gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday. Rain chances look to stay minimal through next week.

