A fall like weekend forecast

Clouds will slowly start to decrease overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. Winds will also start to calm down overnight. Saturday we will start out with partly cloudy skies, but clouds will begin to build into the area again by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly above average tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will start to pick up again on Sunday from the north as a cold front approaches the area. Highs will still make it into the mid 50s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. The cold front will move through the area early Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 40s by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs in the 60s on Wednesday before another cold front rolls through the area on Thanksgiving. Rain chances look to stay minimal through next week.

