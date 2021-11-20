East Buchanan advances to Class 1 State Semifinals

Today we saw pleasant conditions with warmer than average temperatures in the upper 50s. Tonight we will cool down into the 30s with winds calming down under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday with highs in the mid 50s with gusty winds due to a cold front approaching the area. The day will start out cloudy but the clouds will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon hours. The cold front will move through the area early Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 40s by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs in the 60s on Wednesday before another cold front rolls through the area on Thanksgiving. Rain chances look to stay minimal through next week.

