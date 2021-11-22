Below the Fold

Temperatures started out chilly this morning but eventually reached highs in the upper 40s, slightly below average for this time of year. Tonight will be another cool night with lows reaching the 20s with otherwise mild conditions. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies, and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. We will keep the 60s on Wednesday before a cold front moves through overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Thanksgiving looks to be dry but temperatures will be on the cool side with highs struggling to make it into the 40s. Temperatures will recover quickly with highs in the mid 50s Friday through the weekend.

Radar Temperatures Alerts