Second Harvest facing challenges amid shortages

Temperatures will really start to warm up today with most areas making into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay on the warm side on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. Clouds will build into the area as a cold front approaches our area. A few areas of light rain and drizzle can’t be ruled out Wednesday evening ahead of the front. Most of the rain will be east of I-35. Our cold front will roll through the area early Thursday morning putting an end to the rain. Temperatures will be on the colder side for Thanksgiving under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to recover Friday through the weekend.

