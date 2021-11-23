Tapping into your IRA | Edward Jones

Temperatures really warmed up today with most areas making into the 60s under mostly sunny skies and gusty winds. Those strong southerly winds will continue overnight with gusts up to 30 mph with increasing clouds throughout the night. That will set us up for a cloudy, breezy, and warm Wednesday with unseasonably warm temperatures reaching the 60s. As a cold front approaches our area, a few areas of light rain and drizzle can’t be ruled out Wednesday evening ahead of the front. Most of the rain will be east of I-35. Our cold front will roll through the area early Thursday morning putting an end to the rain. Temperatures will be on the colder side for Thanksgiving under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to recover Friday through the weekend.

