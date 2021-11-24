A mild and cloudy Wednesday ahead

Clouds have built into the area overnight keeping our temperatures very mild this morning. Today we will keep the clouds around with temperatures making a run for the 60s again. Winds will be on the breezy side today first from the south, and eventually from the north later on this evening as a cold front starts to move through our area. A few sprinkles will be possible but most of the rain looks to stay east of I-35. Conditions will be dry and sunny on Thanksgiving but temperatures will be much cooler thanks to our cold front. Lows will start out in the 20s tomorrow morning with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures will start to rebound quickly with highs in the 50s by Friday and 60s by Saturday.

