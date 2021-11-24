SJPD Video

Temperatures will quickly start to cool off tonight as a cold front rolls through. Skies will clear overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Wind chills will be in the upper teens and lower 20s tomorrow morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm up tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s under most sunny skies. Temperatures will quickly start to rebound on Friday with highs back in the mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to warm into next week with highs in the 60s on Monday. Rain chances look to stay minimal into next week.

