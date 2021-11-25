King City is gearing up for State Semifinals

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight with lows in the mid to lower 20s. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up on Friday with highs back in the mid 50s to upper under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also be much calmer tomorrow around 5-10 mpyh. Temperatures will continue to warm on Saturday with highs making a run for the 60s. A weak cold front will move through on Sunday keeping temperatures in the lower 50s before the 60s return on Monday. Rain chances look to stay minimal into next week. Temperatures look to stay above average for the first day of December on Wednesday.

Radar Temperatures Alerts