A beautiful and mild weekend ahead

Clear and calm conditions will continue tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s. A few clouds will move into the area tomorrow morning, but will clear by late morning early afternoon. Sunny skies will take over for most of the day on Saturday with highs warming into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday afternoon a weak cold front will move through keeping temperatures in the lower 50s on Sunday. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances look to stay minimal into next week. Temperatures look to stay above average for the first day of December on Wednesday.

