Gina's Cafe sees demand for pies ahead of Thanksgiving

Our warm temperatures are set to continue this week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Today temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. A few more clouds will roll into the area on Tuesday keeping temperatures in the mid 50s. A sprinkles or two can’t be ruled out on Tuesday, Sunshine and warm temperatures look to return for the rest of the work week with highs making a run for the 70s on Thursday. Dry weather will continue this weekend with highs in the mid to lower 50s.

