Parson international trade mission postponed

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today thanks to a northwesterly wind and some cloud cover. Highs will still be above average today with temperatures in the mid 50s. A sprinkle or two can not be ruled out today, however most areas will remain dry. Well above average temperatures will return through the end of the work week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the work week into the weekend. Slightly cooler temperatures will move into the area this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

