Over 92% of caregivers partially vaccinated ahead of Mosaic's deadline

Temperatures will be well above average again today with highs making a run for the 70s. If we hit the 70s here in St. Joseph, we will beat our previous high temperature record of 69 set back in 1956. Today looks to be sunny and dry with a calm wind around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will stay above average on Friday with highs back in the mid 60s. 50s will return this weekend as sunny and dry weather continues. Next week temperatures will continue to cool with highs around average for this time of year.

Radar Temperatures Alerts