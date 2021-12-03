Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

State health department withheld information on effectiveness of masks

State health department withheld information on effectiveness of masks

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 8:16 AM
Updated: Dec 3, 2021 8:16 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Atchison
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Temperatures will be well above average again today with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. A cold front will slowly move through the area today, cooling temperatures down for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Overall the weekend looks dry, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out on Sunday as clouds move back into the area. Temperatures look to continue to cool into next week with highs in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories