MWSU basketball highlights (12-2-21)

Temperatures will be well above average again today with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. A cold front will slowly move through the area today, cooling temperatures down for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Overall the weekend looks dry, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out on Sunday as clouds move back into the area. Temperatures look to continue to cool into next week with highs in the 40s.

